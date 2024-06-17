Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Department Spotlight

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito and Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Snow

    AFN Sasebo

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gerald Dampil works as a dental assistant at NBHC Sasebo and explains his role in maintaining dental health readiness on base and in the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 01:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928520
    VIRIN: 240613-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110402523
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Navy

