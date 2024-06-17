Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gerald Dampil works as a dental assistant at NBHC Sasebo and explains his role in maintaining dental health readiness on base and in the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928520
|VIRIN:
|240613-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110402523
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Department Spotlight, by PO2 Isaac Esposito and PO2 Daniel Snow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
