Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's religious ministries hosted the Shirahama Beach Cleanup community relations (COMREL) event, Thursday, June 20th, 2024. COMREL events strengthen the relations between US forces and the host nations they're stationed in by giving back to the local community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 01:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928518
|VIRIN:
|240620-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110402469
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shirahama Beach Clean Up, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
