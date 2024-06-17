2ID Combined Division Holds Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William D. Taylor, outgoing commander of the 2nd Infantry RoK-U.S. Combined Division and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, incoming commander of 2ID/RUCD, hold a change of command ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 21, 2024. 2ID/RUCD was activated on June 3, 2015, to improve Combined Operations on the peninsula. As part of the RoK-U.S. Alliance, the division’s mission is to deter aggression, and if deterrence fails, ensure it is ready to “Fight Tonight” to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)