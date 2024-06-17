2ID Combined Division Holds Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William D. Taylor, outgoing commander of the 2nd Infantry RoK-U.S. Combined Division and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, incoming commander of 2ID/RUCD, hold a change of command ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 21, 2024. 2ID/RUCD was activated on June 3, 2015, to improve Combined Operations on the peninsula. As part of the RoK-U.S. Alliance, the division’s mission is to deter aggression, and if deterrence fails, ensure it is ready to “Fight Tonight” to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
