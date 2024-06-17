Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 DoD Warrior Games: Powerlifting Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Ryan Ahmed 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes compete in the powerlifting event during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida, June 22, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928496
    VIRIN: 240622-A-CJ520-8095
    Filename: DOD_110402279
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games: Powerlifting Highlight Reel, by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames24
    WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT