Athletes compete during wheelchair rugby during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida, June 23, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928494
|VIRIN:
|240622-A-CJ520-8239
|Filename:
|DOD_110402277
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games: Wheelchair Rugby, by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
