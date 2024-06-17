This film covers the DoD Warrior Games Precision Air Sport Day 1, held in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The footage, credited to SGT Maurice Moore and SFC Ray Boyington, captures the excitement and skill displayed by the participants during this event.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928490
|VIRIN:
|240623-A-QY819-2224
|Filename:
|DOD_110402123
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
