MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in a snake handling course hosted by Crocodile Safety Australia in Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous to personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)