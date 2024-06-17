U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in a snake handling course hosted by Crocodile Safety Australia in Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous to personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 04:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928474
|VIRIN:
|240621-M-QB328-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110401847
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
