Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in a snake handling course hosted by Crocodile Safety Australia in Darwin, NT, Australia, June 21, 2024. During the course, Sailors learned to handle and relocate venomous and nonvenomous snakes that are considered potentially dangerous to personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 04:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928474
    VIRIN: 240621-M-QB328-2001
    Filename: DOD_110401847
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Sailors participate in snake handling course, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Navy
    Marines
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT