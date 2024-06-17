Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Teaser (REEL)

    KOROR, PALAU

    06.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    During Koa Moana 24’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 02:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928473
    VIRIN: 240623-M-ZL739-1001
    Filename: DOD_110401837
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: KOROR, PW

    1st MLG
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    Koa Moana 24

