video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928469" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The inaugural 2024 Gen. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition showcased the core of Field Artillery fundamentals, embodying the Fire Center of Excellence and the U.S. Army Field Artillery's relentless dedication to excellence and innovation. From mastering the basics to pushing the boundaries of transformation, the Soldiers of the Field Artillery have proven their mettle and shared invaluable skills and knowledge.



The competition not only highlighted the expertise and commitment of each of the Redlegs who planned and participated in the event but also underscored our mission to cultivate a culture of brilliance and continuous growth.



A huge congratulations to the 2024 Best Redlegs! Your outstanding performance and passion for the art of artillery have set a new standard.