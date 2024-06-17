Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Gen. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The inaugural 2024 Gen. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition showcased the core of Field Artillery fundamentals, embodying the Fire Center of Excellence and the U.S. Army Field Artillery's relentless dedication to excellence and innovation. From mastering the basics to pushing the boundaries of transformation, the Soldiers of the Field Artillery have proven their mettle and shared invaluable skills and knowledge.

    The competition not only highlighted the expertise and commitment of each of the Redlegs who planned and participated in the event but also underscored our mission to cultivate a culture of brilliance and continuous growth.

    A huge congratulations to the 2024 Best Redlegs! Your outstanding performance and passion for the art of artillery have set a new standard.

    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 23:44
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Best Redleg Competition 2024

