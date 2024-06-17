U.S. Marines execute BRAAT at Integrated Training Exercise 4-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, execute a simulated Base Recovery After Attack training during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24, Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 22, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orion Stpierre)