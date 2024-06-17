Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines execute BRAAT at Integrated Training Exercise 4-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Orion Stpierre 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, execute a simulated Base Recovery After Attack training during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24, Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 22, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orion Stpierre)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928467
    VIRIN: 240622-M-DI173-1001
    Filename: DOD_110401575
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    MFRITX424, ITX, MFR, MARFORRES, BRAAT, Broll

