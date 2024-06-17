U.S. Marines execute BRAAT at Integrated Training Exercise 4-24

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, execute a simulated Base Recovery After Attack training during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24, Marine Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 22, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orion Stpierre)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928467
|VIRIN:
|240622-M-DI173-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110401575
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
