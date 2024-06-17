Valiant Shield 2024

Joint forces with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command participate in exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 7-18, 2024, in Palau. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multinational field exercise focused on enhancing interoperability across multiple domains. Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, led a joint contingent of more than 600 service members in Palau including elements of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the U.S. Army’s 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, the U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron, and the U.S. Navy’s Underwater Construction Team TWO, 30th Naval Construction Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|06.20.2024
|06.22.2024 23:02
|Video Productions
|Location:
|PW
