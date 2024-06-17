Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALAU

    06.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Joint forces with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command participate in exercise Valiant Shield 24, June 7-18, 2024, in Palau. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multinational field exercise focused on enhancing interoperability across multiple domains. Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, led a joint contingent of more than 600 service members in Palau including elements of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the U.S. Army’s 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, the U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron, and the U.S. Navy’s Underwater Construction Team TWO, 30th Naval Construction Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 23:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928466
    VIRIN: 240620-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110401566
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: PW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 2024, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

