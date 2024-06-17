U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Danny Haki, a civil affairs officer assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his experience supporting a land navigation hike in honor of the Forest Brothers with a group of Lithuanian cadets in the Padauguva Forest near Rukla, Lithuania, June 21, 2024. The Forest Brothers were a group of partisans who fought Soviet insurgents from 1944 to 1953 during the occupation of the Baltic States. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)
