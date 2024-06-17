Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know the warrior: Lance Cpl. Isabella Carter's unwavering sacrifice and resiliency

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Ryan Ahmed and Sgt. Maurice Moore

    DoD Warrior Games

    After experiencing the life altering event of multiple gunshots and the subsequent PTSD, Lance Cpl. Isabella Carter shares her amazing journey of healing and recovery. Upon transferring to the Wounder Warrior Battalion West, Isabella now finds herself ready to compete in the 2024 Wounded Warrior Games.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 14:45
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

