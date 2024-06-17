Know the warrior: Lance Cpl. Isabella Carter's unwavering sacrifice and resiliency

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After experiencing the life altering event of multiple gunshots and the subsequent PTSD, Lance Cpl. Isabella Carter shares her amazing journey of healing and recovery. Upon transferring to the Wounder Warrior Battalion West, Isabella now finds herself ready to compete in the 2024 Wounded Warrior Games.