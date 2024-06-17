After experiencing the life altering event of multiple gunshots and the subsequent PTSD, Lance Cpl. Isabella Carter shares her amazing journey of healing and recovery. Upon transferring to the Wounder Warrior Battalion West, Isabella now finds herself ready to compete in the 2024 Wounded Warrior Games.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928450
|VIRIN:
|240619-A-CJ520-1378
|Filename:
|DOD_110401296
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Know the warrior: Lance Cpl. Isabella Carter's unwavering sacrifice and resiliency, by SPC Ryan Ahmed and SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT