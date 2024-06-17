Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know the warrior: Gunnery Sgt. Denise Medina brings the energy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes across all the services have assembled at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando Florida to compete in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games. After contracting 75% bilateral pneumonia from COVID-19, she shares her journey of recovery and the through power of team sports through the adaptive sports program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 14:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928449
    VIRIN: 240621-A-LO506-9542
    Filename: DOD_110401293
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know the warrior: Gunnery Sgt. Denise Medina brings the energy, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WarriorGames24
    #WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT