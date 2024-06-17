Athletes across all the services have assembled at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando Florida to compete in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games. After contracting 75% bilateral pneumonia from COVID-19, she shares her journey of recovery and the through power of team sports through the adaptive sports program.
This work, Know the warrior: Gunnery Sgt. Denise Medina brings the energy, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
