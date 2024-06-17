Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Why I Serve” as told by Pfc. Nathan King

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Nathan King, a fire control specialist and an Apopka, Florida, native assigned to Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves in the Army at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 17, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 13:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928439
    VIRIN: 240617-Z-LR080-1001
    Filename: DOD_110401153
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Hometown: APOPKA, FLORIDA, US

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

