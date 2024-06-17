“Why I Serve” as told by Pfc. Nathan King

U.S. Army Pfc. Nathan King, a fire control specialist and an Apopka, Florida, native assigned to Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves in the Army at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 17, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Gonzales)
