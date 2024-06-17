Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australian Athlete Adam Jackson speaks about 2024 DoD Warrior Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Ryan Ahmed 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Retired Australian Army veteran Adam Jackson, an athlete for Team Australia, speaks on his involvement during the 2024 DoD Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Jun. 20, 2024. Jackson will be competing in several events during the competition. From June 21-30, U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command will host the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings. Over the 10 days of inspiring competition, more than 200 men and women representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command will compete in 11 adaptive sports, coming together as a community for recovery in real time. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 09:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928434
    VIRIN: 240619-A-QG295-1001
    Filename: DOD_110401053
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Athlete Adam Jackson speaks about 2024 DoD Warrior Games, by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames24
    WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT