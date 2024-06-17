3rd MLR participates in MASA 24

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participates in Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the Philippines, June 10-21, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 04:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928422
|VIRIN:
|240620-M-VW647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400863
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
