    3rd MLR participates in MASA 24

    PHILIPPINES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participates in Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the Philippines, June 10-21, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 04:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928422
    VIRIN: 240620-M-VW647-1001
    Filename: DOD_110400863
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLR participates in MASA 24, by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    IMEFSummerSeries
    MASA 24

