    2nd Lt. Vann Clark C. Cambel Interview

    PAREDES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Philippine Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Vann Clark C. Cambel, a native of Manila and a platoon commander with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, gives an interview discussing the training that took place during Balikatan 24, the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, and Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 19, 2024. Cambel discusses the events that made up these three training exercises, the ironclad partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines, and the unique relationship our forces share with one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928420
    VIRIN: 240619-M-MI096-1001
    Filename: DOD_110400840
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PAREDES AIR STATION, PH

    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries
    4 MBDE

