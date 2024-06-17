Philippine Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Vann Clark C. Cambel, a native of Manila and a platoon commander with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, gives an interview discussing the training that took place during Balikatan 24, the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, and Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 19, 2024. Cambel discusses the events that made up these three training exercises, the ironclad partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines, and the unique relationship our forces share with one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 03:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928420
|VIRIN:
|240619-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400840
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|PAREDES AIR STATION, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Lt. Vann Clark C. Cambel Interview, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT