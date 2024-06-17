2nd Lt. Vann Clark C. Cambel Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Vann Clark C. Cambel, a native of Manila and a platoon commander with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, gives an interview discussing the training that took place during Balikatan 24, the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, and Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 19, 2024. Cambel discusses the events that made up these three training exercises, the ironclad partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines, and the unique relationship our forces share with one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)