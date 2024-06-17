3rd LCT conducts MKTSO on Batan Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, conduct reconnaissance patrols during the maritime key terrain security operations event on Batan Island, Philippines, June 16, 2024. 3rd LCT conducted a three-day bilateral training event with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, to rehearse seizing key maritime terrain during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)