U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, conduct reconnaissance patrols during the maritime key terrain security operations event on Batan Island, Philippines, June 16, 2024. 3rd LCT conducted a three-day bilateral training event with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, to rehearse seizing key maritime terrain during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928418
|VIRIN:
|240618-M-VW647-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400838
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd LCT conducts MKTSO on Batan Island, by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
