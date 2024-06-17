Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LCT conducts MKTSO on Batan Island

    PHILIPPINES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, conduct reconnaissance patrols during the maritime key terrain security operations event on Batan Island, Philippines, June 16, 2024. 3rd LCT conducted a three-day bilateral training event with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, to rehearse seizing key maritime terrain during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 00:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928418
    VIRIN: 240618-M-VW647-2001
    Filename: DOD_110400838
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: PH

    PMC
    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d LCT
    IMEFSummerSeries
    MASA24 3d MLR

