    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless holds service recognition ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    B-roll footage of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' (WMEC 624) heritage recognition ceremony, June 21, 2024, in Pensacola, Florida. Dauntless was recognized for 56 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family, and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928416
    VIRIN: 240621-G-PJ308-4379
    Filename: DOD_110400782
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Medium Endurance Cutter
    Coast Guard
    Atlantic Area
    Heritage Recognition Ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless (WMEC 624)

