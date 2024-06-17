U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless holds service recognition ceremony

B-roll footage of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' (WMEC 624) heritage recognition ceremony, June 21, 2024, in Pensacola, Florida. Dauntless was recognized for 56 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family, and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 21:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928416
|VIRIN:
|240621-G-PJ308-4379
|Filename:
|DOD_110400782
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
