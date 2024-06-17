U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless holds service recognition ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless' (WMEC 624) heritage recognition ceremony, June 21, 2024, in Pensacola, Florida. Dauntless was recognized for 56 years of service to the nation in the presence of current and former crew members, family, and friends before it was placed in commission, special status. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)