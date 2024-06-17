Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th Mission Support Command Change of Command B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen Katherine Trombley assumes command of the 9th Mission Support command from Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman.

    B-roll 0;00
    Siekman 01;45
    Trembly 03;40

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928415
    VIRIN: 240621-A-XI680-4511
    Filename: DOD_110400756
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Change of Command B-Roll, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pride of the Pacific
    9MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT