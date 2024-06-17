U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, prepare for takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21, 2024, in support of a Bomber task force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928412
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-HX125-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400549
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-6 B-roll, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT