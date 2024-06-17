Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force 24-6 B-roll

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, prepare for takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21, 2024, in support of a Bomber task force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928412
    VIRIN: 240621-F-HX125-1001
    Filename: DOD_110400549
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    Bomber
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

