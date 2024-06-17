Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHS Secretary Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Criswell opening remarks at 2024 Hurricane Brief_ Broll

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by LAMEEN WITTER 

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    WASHINGTON, DC (June 21, 2024) - DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas shares opening remarks with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell at the 2024 Hurricane Briefing held at the FEMA Headquarters today. (DHS Video by Lameen Witter)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928409
    VIRIN: 240621-D-IJ945-6188
    Filename: DOD_110400517
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHS Secretary Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Criswell opening remarks at 2024 Hurricane Brief_ Broll, by LAMEEN WITTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Brief
    DHS Secretary Mayorkas
    FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

