    Fort Bliss SFAC holds information fair, advocates for transitioning Soldiers

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Soldier Family Assistance Center held an information fair for wounded, ill, and injured troops and their families transitioning back to civilian life, at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 20, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 18:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928403
    VIRIN: 240620-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 240620
    Filename: DOD_110400368
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss SFAC holds information fair, advocates for transitioning Soldiers, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    family
    texas
    army
    usarmy

