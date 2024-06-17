The Fort Bliss Soldier Family Assistance Center held an information fair for wounded, ill, and injured troops and their families transitioning back to civilian life, at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 18:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928403
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|240620
|Filename:
|DOD_110400368
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss SFAC holds information fair, advocates for transitioning Soldiers, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
