Leadership Log interview with Lt. Col. Oyunchimeg ‘Meg’ Young

In this Leadership Log podcast, the AFLCMC Public Affairs Office speaks with Lt. Col. Oyunchimeg ‘Meg’ Young about her work as Director of Operations for the Europe and NATO branch within the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation (AFSAC) Directorate. Young also discusses how she came to join the Air Force and her time serving in the acquisition field. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 16:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928400
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400213
|Length:
|00:30:02
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
