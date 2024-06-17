Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership Log interview with Lt. Col. Oyunchimeg ‘Meg’ Young

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this Leadership Log podcast, the AFLCMC Public Affairs Office speaks with Lt. Col. Oyunchimeg ‘Meg’ Young about her work as Director of Operations for the Europe and NATO branch within the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation (AFSAC) Directorate. Young also discusses how she came to join the Air Force and her time serving in the acquisition field. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 16:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928400
    VIRIN: 240621-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110400213
    Length: 00:30:02
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Log interview with Lt. Col. Oyunchimeg ‘Meg’ Young, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leadership Log interview with Lt. Col. Oyunchimeg &lsquo;Meg&rsquo; Young

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT