    Ivy Week 2024

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in Ivy Week 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 17-20, 2024. The Ivy Week competition featured soldiers competing in various sports, proudly representing their units, boosting team morale, and fostering stronger bonds among participants. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928392
    VIRIN: 240621-A-CU183-7319
    Filename: DOD_110400032
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    This work, Ivy Week 2024, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Teamwork
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Ivy Week
    Lethal Teams

