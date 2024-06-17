4th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in Ivy Week 2024 at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 17-20, 2024. The Ivy Week competition featured soldiers competing in various sports, proudly representing their units, boosting team morale, and fostering stronger bonds among participants. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928392
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-CU183-7319
|Filename:
|DOD_110400032
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Week 2024, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT