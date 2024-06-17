Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile_AGM-88_01a

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    This is a sample of an older AGM88 missile.
    It is a demo on what a simple 3D flat render can look like with multiple color grades, alphas, flares, and a background applied. Once completed a MOV file with a transparent BG can be created for a HUD layout or similar settings.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928391
    VIRIN: 240621-D-KF756-7773
    Filename: DOD_110399968
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Missile_AGM-88_01a, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    NAS Fallon
    NAWDC
    AGM Series
    AGM-88
    CAEWWS

