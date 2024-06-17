This is a sample of an older AGM88 missile.
It is a demo on what a simple 3D flat render can look like with multiple color grades, alphas, flares, and a background applied. Once completed a MOV file with a transparent BG can be created for a HUD layout or similar settings.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928391
|VIRIN:
|240621-D-KF756-7773
|Filename:
|DOD_110399968
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missile_AGM-88_01a, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT