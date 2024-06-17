Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Angie Tymofichuk, executive director Air Force Sustainment Center. Ferrer and Tymofichuk discuss the importance the importance of a positive attitude and a sense of ownership in one's work.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928380
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-YA464-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110399677
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 4, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
