    AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 4

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Angie Tymofichuk, executive director Air Force Sustainment Center. Ferrer and Tymofichuk discuss the importance the importance of a positive attitude and a sense of ownership in one's work.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:32
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Sustainment
    AFSC
    Chief's Chat

