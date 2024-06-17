Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Engineer Muster and Birthday Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrated it's 249 year birthday by holding an Engineer Muster at it's headquarters in Washington D.C. (Video by James Blackman)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928372
    VIRIN: 240617-A-OI229-8909
    Filename: DOD_110399577
    Length: 00:19:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer Muster

