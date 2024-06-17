The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrated it's 249 year birthday by holding an Engineer Muster at it's headquarters in Washington D.C. (Video by James Blackman)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 13:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928372
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-OI229-8909
|Filename:
|DOD_110399577
|Length:
|00:19:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Engineer Muster and Birthday Ceremony, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
