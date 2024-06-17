Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Detachment at Tyndall AFB Resumes Training

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Technical training has resumed at the 372nd TRS Det 4 exactly five years after Tyndall AFB was hit by hurricane Michael. MSgt McMichael details his account of the hurricane and the effort to stand training back up at his detachement.

    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Detachment
    Training
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    FTD

