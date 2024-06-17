Technical training has resumed at the 372nd TRS Det 4 exactly five years after Tyndall AFB was hit by hurricane Michael. MSgt McMichael details his account of the hurricane and the effort to stand training back up at his detachement.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 13:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928370
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110399575
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard Detachment at Tyndall AFB Resumes Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
