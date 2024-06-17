Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Billet moving down conveyor to the press process

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Billet moving down conveyor to the press process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (Courtesy: Eben Boothby, U.S. Army Materiel Command).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928366
    VIRIN: 240620-A-NF979-1004
    PIN: 004
    Filename: DOD_110399567
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Billet moving down conveyor to the press process, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

