Once heated, the billets are sent down a conveyor belt to three separate presses. The first press pierces it. The second press extrudes it. And the third press draws the metal out to its final length of approximately 30 inches.
(Video credit Eben Boothby, U.S. Army Material Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928362
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-NF979-1002
|PIN:
|002
|Filename:
|DOD_110399468
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
