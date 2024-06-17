Press process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Once heated, the billets are sent down a conveyor belt to three separate presses. The first press pierces it. The second press extrudes it. And the third press draws the metal out to its final length of approximately 30 inches.

(Video credit Eben Boothby, U.S. Army Material Command)