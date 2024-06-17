Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Once heated, the billets are sent down a conveyor belt to three separate presses. The first press pierces it. The second press extrudes it. And the third press draws the metal out to its final length of approximately 30 inches.
    (Video credit Eben Boothby, U.S. Army Material Command)

    Location: SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

