MHS GENESIS Patient Portal Series - #3 - Renew & Refill Prescriptions

In this video, learn how to renew and refill your prescription medications in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



Step 1: Visit the DS Logon page https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil and login into the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal



To renew medications (when you have no refills remaining):



Step 2: From the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal home screen, click on the tab that says "Medications." Select the correct patient under "Viewing health record for."



Step 3: Select the provider to send the medication renewal request to. This is typically the prescribing provider, but it can also be your primary care provider.



Step 4: Select the blue box that reads "Renew." Checkboxes will appear next to renewable medications. Select the medications you wish to renew, scroll to the bottom of the screen, select your preferred contact method, include any additional comments, and hit "Send."



Step 5: Your provider or nurse will respond to your request. Once the prescription is renewed, you will receive a reply from your provider with instructions to activate the medication at the pharmacy.



Once you've renewed your medication, it's time to refill!



To refill medications:

Step 6: If you have refills remaining, select the "Rx Refills" button on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



Step 7: Your current medications will show in a list. If it's available for refill, a checkbox will appear to the left of the medication name.



Step 8: Check the box next to the medication(s) you would like to refill, then click the blue "Next" button at the bottom right of the screen.



Step 9: Select the pharmacy where you want to pick up your refills. With Texas selected as the state, select "Joint Base San Antonio-Air Force" and select your desired pharmacy pick-up location.



Step 10: Click "Submit." Refills will be ready for pick-up on the date indicated.



Music credits / DOD Endorsement not implied:

Anpiel (Positive Uplifting Upbeat Motivational Modern Corporate Fashion Summer Travel Music for Presentation) by Audiorezout is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License