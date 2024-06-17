The 59th Medical Wing Chief Scientist's Office, Science and Technology Division conducts medical research and training to advance 'State of the Art' solutions for world-class medical care and warfighter health and readiness capabilities for the Department of Defense.
For more information, contact
59 MDW/ST Main Office: (210) 292-2097
Clinical Investigations and Research Support: (210) 292-7068
Email: usaf.jbsa.59-mdw.mbx.59-mdw-st@health.mil
Website: https://wilfordhall.tricare.mil/About-Us/Research-and-Education/59-MDW-Chief-Scientists-Office-Science-and-Technology
|06.21.2024
|06.21.2024 13:05
|Video Productions
|928357
|240621-F-QW125-6629
|DOD_110399410
|00:02:53
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
