    59th Medical Wing Chief Scientist's Office

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson and Senior Airman Joshua Rosario

    59th Medical Wing

    The 59th Medical Wing Chief Scientist's Office, Science and Technology Division conducts medical research and training to advance 'State of the Art' solutions for world-class medical care and warfighter health and readiness capabilities for the Department of Defense.

    For more information, contact
    59 MDW/ST Main Office: (210) 292-2097
    Clinical Investigations and Research Support: (210) 292-7068
    Email: usaf.jbsa.59-mdw.mbx.59-mdw-st@health.mil
    Website: https://wilfordhall.tricare.mil/About-Us/Research-and-Education/59-MDW-Chief-Scientists-Office-Science-and-Technology

    Music Credit/DOD Endorsement Not Implied:
    Cinematic Epic Motivational | Epic Shield
    Alex-Productions
    Source: FMA.org
    License type: CC BY-NC

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928357
    VIRIN: 240621-F-QW125-6629
    Filename: DOD_110399410
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    This work, 59th Medical Wing Chief Scientist's Office, by TSgt Tory Patterson and SrA Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    59th MDW
    Science and Technology
    Chief Scientist
    59 MDW
    medical wing

