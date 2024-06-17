Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Christopher Jones and Claudia Neve

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Warrant Officer 2 (W02) Paul Barnes, hailing from the British Army's Land Warfare Centre, made a pivotal visit to Fort McCoy in May. His mission? To champion the importance of international cooperation and interoperability in military operations between the U.S. and United Kingdom. From immersive installation tours with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership to insightful presentations covering warfare doctrine and lessons learned from the British Army’s studies on the war in Ukraine, Barnes' itinerary was packed with engagements aimed at fostering deeper cooperation between the British and American military. In this presentation we hear W02 Barnes and Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger reflect on the visit and more.

    Footage contributors include: Claudia Neve, Greg Mason, Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler, The NATO Channel, The National WWII Museum, Sgt. Austin Majors, Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh, Staff Sgt. Anri Baril, Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery, Gerhard Seuffert

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:07
    This work, British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability, by Christopher Jones and Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    interoperabiilty
    United Kingdom (British)

