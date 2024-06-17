British Army staff officer visits Fort McCoy to bolster U.S., U.K. interoperability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warrant Officer 2 (W02) Paul Barnes, hailing from the British Army's Land Warfare Centre, made a pivotal visit to Fort McCoy in May. His mission? To champion the importance of international cooperation and interoperability in military operations between the U.S. and United Kingdom. From immersive installation tours with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership to insightful presentations covering warfare doctrine and lessons learned from the British Army’s studies on the war in Ukraine, Barnes' itinerary was packed with engagements aimed at fostering deeper cooperation between the British and American military. In this presentation we hear W02 Barnes and Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger reflect on the visit and more.



Footage contributors include: Claudia Neve, Greg Mason, Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler, The NATO Channel, The National WWII Museum, Sgt. Austin Majors, Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh, Staff Sgt. Anri Baril, Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery, Gerhard Seuffert