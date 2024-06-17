ONR Global Science Advisors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Science Advisors from the Office of Naval Research Global work in a fast-paced and exciting world, finding the best, most cutting-edge technologies for America's warfighter. A new video shows how this small but crucial group of men and women are positively impacting the Navy, Marine Corps and nation—from artillery to aircraft carriers, cognition to cyber, and lasers to landing craft.