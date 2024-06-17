Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONR Global Science Advisors

    06.01.2024

    Video by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    Science Advisors from the Office of Naval Research Global work in a fast-paced and exciting world, finding the best, most cutting-edge technologies for America's warfighter. A new video shows how this small but crucial group of men and women are positively impacting the Navy, Marine Corps and nation—from artillery to aircraft carriers, cognition to cyber, and lasers to landing craft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928322
    VIRIN: 240601-O-BT756-5708
    Filename: DOD_110399151
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONR Global Science Advisors, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

