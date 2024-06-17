Science Advisors from the Office of Naval Research Global work in a fast-paced and exciting world, finding the best, most cutting-edge technologies for America's warfighter. A new video shows how this small but crucial group of men and women are positively impacting the Navy, Marine Corps and nation—from artillery to aircraft carriers, cognition to cyber, and lasers to landing craft.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928322
|VIRIN:
|240601-O-BT756-5708
|Filename:
|DOD_110399151
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ONR Global Science Advisors, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
