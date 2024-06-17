Sgt. Alejandro Schloesser with the 106th Engineering Detachment of the Wisconsin National Guard discusses a special demolition project to complete a quarry-like dynamite operation on a hill at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this interview on June 7, 2024, at the installation. Soldiers with the 106th completed the demolition in blasts on June 8-9, 2024. The work is part of a much larger troop project they're supporting that is turning the area into an operations support area in the future for contractors, and more. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 12:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928321
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-SE727-8136
|Filename:
|DOD_110399136
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineer Soldier discusses demolition-related troop project at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
