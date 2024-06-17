Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineering officer describes demolition-related troop project at Fort McCoy, Part II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Engineering Officer 1st Lt. Nicholas Bures, commander of the 106th Engineering Detachment with the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses a special demolition project to complete a quarry-like dynamite operation on a hill at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this interview on June 7, 2024, at the installation. Soldiers with the 106th completed the demolition in blasts on June 8-9, 2024. The work is part of a much larger troop project they're supporting that is turning the area into an operations support area in the future for contractors, and more. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928317
    VIRIN: 240607-A-SE727-8641
    Filename: DOD_110399017
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering officer describes demolition-related troop project at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army engineers
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy troop projects
    106th Engineer Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT