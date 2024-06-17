Introducing our new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Curtis King

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, shares a message to the Team 10 family June 21 in Sembach, Germany. King thanks soldiers and their families for all their hard work and resilience while supporting the mission on the Eastern Flank (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)