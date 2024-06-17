Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing our new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Curtis King

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, shares a message to the Team 10 family June 21 in Sembach, Germany. King thanks soldiers and their families for all their hard work and resilience while supporting the mission on the Eastern Flank (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928298
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JK865-3563
    Filename: DOD_110398754
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

