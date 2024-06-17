U.S. Army Brig. Gen Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, shares a message to the Team 10 family June 21 in Sembach, Germany. King thanks soldiers and their families for all their hard work and resilience while supporting the mission on the Eastern Flank (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 09:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928298
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-JK865-3563
|Filename:
|DOD_110398754
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introducing our new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Curtis King, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
