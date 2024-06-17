Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAHC Vicenza - Spot V2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Vicenza, Italy - USAHC Vicenza Commander delivers the latest and greatest clinic updates to the Vicenza military community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928294
    VIRIN: 240606-A-LJ797-4013
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110398685
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAHC Vicenza - Spot V2, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza
    TV Spot
    USAHC Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT