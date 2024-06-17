Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report Ep 66- Training Group and Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood, Russ Howard, Airman 1st Class Madison Collier and Staff Sgt. Nathan Call

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Group and the 17th Civil Engineer squadron welcome new leaders in this episode of the Raider Report!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928288
    VIRIN: 240621-F-EP494-9845
    Filename: DOD_110398595
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep 66- Training Group and Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, Russ Howard, A1C Madison Collier and SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Raider Report

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT