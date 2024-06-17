Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA remembers MI-17 crash 23 years later

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    DPAA holds a remembrance ceremony every year, remembering their fallen comrades and friends, who made the ultimate sacrifice looking for the remains of service members missing in action.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928281
    VIRIN: 240415-F-CG016-6226
    Filename: DOD_110398540
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA remembers MI-17 crash 23 years later, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helicopter Crash
    MI-17
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT