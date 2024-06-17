DPAA holds a remembrance ceremony every year, remembering their fallen comrades and friends, who made the ultimate sacrifice looking for the remains of service members missing in action.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 07:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928281
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-CG016-6226
|Filename:
|DOD_110398540
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA remembers MI-17 crash 23 years later, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
