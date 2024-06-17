Nine second-year nursing students from the Kitasato University School of Nursing recently spent time with Soldiers and nurses working at U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan to gain insight into how nursing works in the U.S. Army
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 01:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928271
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-MS361-7050
|Filename:
|DOD_110398293
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Visiting Japanese nursing students gain insight into U.S. Army nurse care, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT