Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Visiting Japanese nursing students gain insight into U.S. Army nurse care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Nine second-year nursing students from the Kitasato University School of Nursing recently spent time with Soldiers and nurses working at U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan to gain insight into how nursing works in the U.S. Army

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 01:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928271
    VIRIN: 240621-A-MS361-7050
    Filename: DOD_110398293
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visiting Japanese nursing students gain insight into U.S. Army nurse care, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Nurse
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    MEDDAC Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT