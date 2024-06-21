Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: June 21, 2024

    JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines offload vehicles from a Royal Australian Navy landing craft assigned to HMAS Adelaide, for an amphibious ship-to-shore operation during the wet and dry exercise rehearsal in Australia. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade conduct airlift operations as part of exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, and local civilians participate in a bilateral static display during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the Philippines.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 01:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    TAGS

    News
    Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    2-minute

