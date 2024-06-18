Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: June 18, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Guam, two B-1B Lancers, perform dual takeoffs during Bomber Task Force Mission 24-6. U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines assist in controlling aircraft during the Littoral Live-fire Exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the Philippines. U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps 5th generation aircraft fly over the North Pacific Ocean for a photo exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 01:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928269
    VIRIN: 240618-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110398289
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: June 18, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    2-minute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT