On this Pacific News: In Guam, two B-1B Lancers, perform dual takeoffs during Bomber Task Force Mission 24-6. U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines assist in controlling aircraft during the Littoral Live-fire Exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the Philippines. U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps 5th generation aircraft fly over the North Pacific Ocean for a photo exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 01:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928269
|VIRIN:
|240618-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110398289
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: June 18, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT