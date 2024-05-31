Pacific News: May 31, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines conduct littoral zone reconnaissance with VXE30 Stalker unmanned aerial system in the Philippines; U.S. Air Force 51st Fighter Wing participates in Beverly Herd 24-1 in the Republic of Korea; and Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, and U.S. Army Soldiers compete against each other at the Alaska National Guard’s Adjutant General match.
05.29.2024
06.21.2024
Newscasts
|928268
|240530-N-NV251-1001
|DOD_110398284
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
