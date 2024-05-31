Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: May 31, 2024

    JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines conduct littoral zone reconnaissance with VXE30 Stalker unmanned aerial system in the Philippines; U.S. Air Force 51st Fighter Wing participates in Beverly Herd 24-1 in the Republic of Korea; and Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, and U.S. Army Soldiers compete against each other at the Alaska National Guard’s Adjutant General match.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928268
    VIRIN: 240530-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110398284
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: May 31, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

