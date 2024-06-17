Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240615-SAS-PASS-ZIPLINE ADVENTURE-BROCKMAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    On June 15, 2024, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman visited Forest Adventure Misato in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, to give a tour for American Forces Network audiences to show the fun and beauty there. Forest Adventure Misato is home to Japan's longest zipline and crosses over the Midori River. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 23:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928259
    VIRIN: 240615-N-JC401-4786
    Filename: DOD_110398152
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240615-SAS-PASS-ZIPLINE ADVENTURE-BROCKMAN, by PO3 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT