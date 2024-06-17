240615-SAS-PASS-ZIPLINE ADVENTURE-BROCKMAN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928259" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 15, 2024, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman visited Forest Adventure Misato in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, to give a tour for American Forces Network audiences to show the fun and beauty there. Forest Adventure Misato is home to Japan's longest zipline and crosses over the Midori River. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)