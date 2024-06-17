Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoD Warrior Games SOCOM

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team SOCOM Participates in wheelchair rugby sports familiarization before the start of the 2024 DoD Warrior Games. The 2024 DoD Warrior Games will be a traditional full-scale Warrior Games experience featuring elite-level adaptive sports and hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured athletes using the power of adaptive sports as part of their recovery journey.

