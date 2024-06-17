Team SOCOM Participates in wheelchair rugby sports familiarization before the start of the 2024 DoD Warrior Games. The 2024 DoD Warrior Games will be a traditional full-scale Warrior Games experience featuring elite-level adaptive sports and hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured athletes using the power of adaptive sports as part of their recovery journey.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928249
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-LO506-4725
|Filename:
|DOD_110398011
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games SOCOM, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
