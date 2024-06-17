DoD Warrior Games United States Marine Corps

Athletes representing the USMC wheelchair rugby team participate in court familiarization at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games. This year is the 14th anniversary highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928247
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-LO506-6577
|Filename:
|DOD_110397981
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
