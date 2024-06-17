Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Warrior Games United States Marine Corps

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes representing the USMC wheelchair rugby team participate in court familiarization at the 2024 DoD Warrior Games. This year is the 14th anniversary highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928247
    VIRIN: 240620-A-LO506-6577
    Filename: DOD_110397981
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games United States Marine Corps, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WarriorGames24 #WG24

